Elko Broadcasting Company has been on the air since 1948 entertaining and informing our community.  And since 1974, one Elko family has proudly owned and operated the company.

Though the formats may have changed through the years, the dedication to the community never wavered.

  • Listeners always receive the best local news, entertainment, and information
  • Advertisers receive excellent value, reaching a local audience, and giving them a leg up on their competition

Local Radio Stations, Locally Owned 

 

 

  

 




 

 

 

 

Elko Live

You must have the Adobe Flash Player installed to view this player.

Live Local Sports

Local Weather

Elko Weather Forecast, NV

Gold Prices

World News - ABC News Radio

National News - ABC News Radio

Politics News - ABC News Radio

Business News - ABC News Radio

Health News - ABC News Radio

Sports News

Entertainment News - ABC News Radio